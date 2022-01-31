‘We Shall Overcome’... Bloody Sunday march on 50th anniversary

Thousands of local people, joined by bands, human rights, political and other groups, set off from Creggan shops behind the Civil Rights banner atop a lorry akin to the scenes of the original march in Derry on January 30, 1972.

The march was organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee and was led by people bearing the white crosses in memory of the 14 boys and men who were killed that day.

The large procession swelled as people joined along the route and headed towards Free Derry Corner to hear speeches from among others Eamonn McCann and Bernadette Devlin.

A section of the large attendance at the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s Annual Bloody Sunday March on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 042

The Civil Rights anthems including ‘We Shall Overcome’ was played out at the head of the march.

The Bloody Sunday March Committee’s Annual Bloody Sunday March moves along Brandywell Road on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 036