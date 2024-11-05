We spoke with the hilarious internet comedian Vittorio Angelone ahead of his Derry Millennium Forum stand up

The last time Vittorio Angelone performed in Derry, an audience member gave him the middle finger but he can't wait to perform to the “fun” Derry crowd, he said.

Hailing from Belfast, the comedian has performed in Derry three times before, firstly in the Brickwork, then the Nerve Centre, once in the Millennium Forum, as a support act for his friend Adam Rowe.

Returning to Derry for the fourth time, Vittorio said he finds the Derry crowds enjoyable.

Having started comedy in 2018, Vittorio has already cultivated a huge online following from stand-up clips and podcasts, regularly amassing millions of views on various platforms. As well as co-hosting Mike & Vittorio’s Guide to Parenting alongside fellow comedian Mike Rice, he released his first comedy special in September 2023 which has already amassed over 100,000 views.

"I found Derry audiences very fun to perform to. I would say the North has a sort of darker sense of humour, probably because we all have trauma, or [were] growing up around people who were traumatised. I think there is an understanding in the North that jokes are just jokes. People have been through difficult stuff, while people in the Republic have had it too easy for too long," joked Vittorio.

Vittorio compared his performances in Ireland to England. He said: “What I like about performing in England is that I make a lot of Jokes about English people. It's nice to do it to their face, but it feels a bit nasty to do it behind their back. Although it is always fun in Ireland to have a bit of fun at their expense.”

Praising the Millennium Forum, Vittorio said: “I was just blown away by the way you can fit so many people in but it still feels so intimate, everyone is right there.

"I have opened for people in arenas before, it feels disconnected. The Millennium Forum still feels personal, I think it's important for stand-up.”

His current tour focuses on identity, titled ‘Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!’ He said: “My shows have a narrative and thematic structure. The theme of this show is identity and where people get their identity.”

However, the comedian once performed in Derry as a musician. Vittorio said: “I performed as a member of the Ulster Youth Orchestra at the Guildhall. I was a classical musician before I was a comedian.” But Vittorio has never got to enjoy Derry, “I have never been out on the rip in Derry but maybe November 10 could be my chance,” said Vittorio.

A small connection Vittorio has with Derry is his favourite play. “I’d say my favourite play is set in Derry, a play called The Ferryman,” said Vittorio. "It's brilliant."

Outside of stand-up comedy, Vittorio also co-hosts a podcast with his friend and fellow comic Mike Rice.

Vittorio spoke on the North comedy renaissance, launched through social media. He said: “Something great about the comedy scene in the North, is there are so many people doing that, building their own audiences online and then performing to massive rooms of people. It doesn't have to be a podcast, you have to be doing something to make people trust that you will do a good show.”

Lastly, Vittorio made a vow to the Derry audience: "I promise it's very funny."

You can purchase tickets to Vittorio Angelone’s show at the Millennium Forum by phoning 028 7126 4455 or via the Forum’s website.

You can book via https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/vittorio-angelone/