While we have many reasons to be optimistic, people in Derry could be forgiven for looking to Stormont with a dose of scepticism. Far too often promises have been broken, our city has been overlooked and the concerns of people here haven’t been addressed or taken seriously.

For our part the SDLP is determined to be a constructive Opposition in the new Assembly, we will hold the Executive to account and that includes ensuring that they deliver on a range of issues impacting our city and the North-West Region as a whole.

As SDLP Leader and Foyle MP I am acutely aware of the challenges facing us if we want to see this area reach its full potential and to improve the quality of life for everyone who lives here.

Expanding Magee University to 10,000 students

Chief among our priorities is the expansion of Magee University to 10,000 students. I worked hard to secure this commitment as part of the negotiations for the New Decade, New Approach deal, knowing what it would mean to our city.

Alongside that, I fought to establish a medical school in Derry, which would allow students to train closer to home and replenish our health service’s workforce for generations to come. Through our work in establishing the Shared Island Fund, Magee has benefitted from a €45 million investment, which will help grow student numbers and see cross-border education expanded and see us move closer to establishing Magee as a cross-border university that serves the entire North West. Expanding Magee would stop the brain drain that has deprived Derry of so many of its best and brightest, filling the skills gap that exists and allowing us to attract more businesses and investment to our city. It would also be a massive boon to our local economy, bringing thousands of young people into the city, who will spend money in local businesses and make a significant financial contribution.

Tackling health waiting lists

It’s utterly disgraceful that 1 in 5 people in Derry are on a health waiting list. No one should have to sit for years in pain waiting for the procedure or be forced to go to the Credit Union for a loan to travel abroad for it. This takes an incredible mental toll on patients and their families.The SDLP wants to see strategic transformation that recognises the needs of communities across the North in place of the managed collapse that we are currently experiencing. Clearing waiting lists must be an immediate priority, but the Executive must also ensure that we recruit and train the necessary staff and implement a new healthcare model that ensures we never end up in this position again.

Attracting jobs to our city and region

The SDLP has been at the forefront of making the case for regional balance. We have robustly held Invest NI to account, helping secure a major review of the organisation’s practices and advocated for an approach that would see targeted investment in parts of the North like Derry that have not received their fair share.

My colleague Sinéad McLaughlin is bringing forward a Regional Jobs and Investment Bill at Stormont to address these historic challenges. While we punch above our weight in many sectors, we are regularly held back by the lack of modern infrastructure. Improved roads, public transport and other links will be key to establishing ourselves as an attractive proposition for investment.

Public sector pay

An immediate priority for the Executive must be awarding public sector staff with the payrise that they so richly deserve. We have seen thousands of staff forced into industrial action in recent months to secure fair pay and working conditions and it simply isn’t good enough. Their sacrifice and commitment to delivering vital services for people across the North must be recognised.

Maintaining and Securing the City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport is a critical artery for our regional economy and connectivity, but it faces severe financial strain and has a high operational cost. The new Executive must recognise the airport's role in facilitating access to international markets for our businesses and promoting tourism—one of our most important economic drivers.

Supporting Derry City and Strabane District Council with Rates Support

The financial health of the Derry City and Strabane District Council is paramount for delivering essential services and implementing developmental projects, however we cannot expect ratepayers to keep paying more, in the absence of government support. A fair and increased rate support package for economically disadvantaged councils will be key in addressing this imbalance.

Finalising the Brandywell Redevelopment

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is more than a sports venue; it's a community hub and a source of local pride. Recent developments have been promising, with planning permission granted for a new stand to increase the stadium's overall capacity from about 3,700 to 6,640. The Executive must ensure that this project crosses the finish line, delivering a facility that meets the needs of the local community and the club.

Finalising the City Deal for Derry