“Police in Derry City & Strabane wish everyone in the city and District a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “This is an opportunity for me as Area Commander to reflect on some of the issues we have faced as a community in what has been a really busy year in terms of policing and public safety."This year we saw the return of a number of high profile events, including St Patrick’s Day events, The Foyle Maritime Festival and Halloween. We worked with our partner agencies to keep residents, and the many thousands of visitors to the city and District safe as they enjoyed these festivities."Unfortunately this year, we saw the senseless actions of those who seek to cause harm and disruption in our community, including the senseless attack on police officers who were just doing their job in Strabane, protecting the community. We also saw the despicable attack in the Waterside where a delivery driver was forced to drive a viable device across the city. The consequences of what could have happened are horrific."In response to these and other incidents, we’ve seen the support from across the community. We will not be deterred in our efforts to keep people safe, which is evidenced by the day-to-day work of officers despite the challenges they face."Policing is an all-year operation and, from 1st January until 10th December, officers in Derry City & Strabane attended 22,486 calls for service - that's an average of 64 calls a day. Behind each of these calls is someone who is in a situation who needs our help.He continued: "Unfortunately, we are still witnessing assaults on our officers. From 1st January until 6th December, there were 172 reports of officers assaulted in Derry City & Strabane. Assaults on police officers are never acceptable and should never be tolerated as being 'part of the job'. We know with every call for service an officer is at risk of being assaulted, but that doesn’t make it acceptable. Our officers are part of the community and do not deserve to be attacked.“An ongoing priority for us is disrupting the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs, and targeting those who cause the most harm in our communities. Our success relies on your active support, and we know the information you have provided this year has helped us take dangerous substances off the streets.Superintendent Goddard concluded by wishing everyone well for the festive season.