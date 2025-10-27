In a sombre gathering at Free Derry Corner, members of the public gathered in solidarity with some of the Bloody Sunday relatives on Friday night following the verdict in the Soldier F trial the day before.

Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday and of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

The non-jury trial heard evidence across four weeks which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell well short of what was required for conviction.

Liam Wray, whose brother Jim who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the '˜Black Flag Solidarity Vigil' on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney

Reflecting on the verdict, some of the relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday addressed the for the Bloody Sunday Black Flag Solidarity Vigil at Free Derry Corner.

Kate Nash, whose brother, William, was murdered and father, Alex, seriously wounded on Bloody Sunday, spoke at the vigil. She said: “We are here tonight to mark the occasion of British injustice. You probably all heard the news. My feelings about it – I wasn't actually shocked, I wasn’t surprised. I knew a soldier was never going to be put in jail. I know there are other family members who are very sad about it, but I’m afraid I gave up on that a couple of years back.

“It doesn't stop us carrying on with the march. I know that's the one thing they hate; that's the one thing that they want us to stop. We will keep that going as long as people feel that it needs to keep going. I hope it's 100 years.

“We have some of the families here tonight; I’m so glad that they are here.”

Geraldine Doherty, the niece of Gerald Donaghey who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney

Next to speak was Geraldine Doherty, the niece of 17-year-old Gerald Donaghey, who was also murdered on Bloody Sunday. “Gerald was the only person who was not exonerated by the Saville Inquiry,” said Geraldine.

“Saville wrote that he could not dismiss the possibility that Gerald was carrying four nail bombs when he was shot by the Parachute Regiment. Yet no nail bombs were thrown that day. A doctor, a nurse, and an army medic all examined Gerald and stated that he was completely unarmed. His body was taken through army checkpoints and searched, and no nail bombs were found.

“I didn’t have any hope of Soldier F being found guilty. I do have hope that we can still exonerate my uncle. I do have hope that by marching, campaigning, and refusing to accept Saville as the end of the matter, we can continue to expose the British state for their actions and for sending in the Parachute Regiment to murder our loved ones.

“The fight for justice continues.”

Veteran civil rights activist, journalist and author Eamonn McCann speaking at the '˜Black Flag Solidarity Vigil' on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney

Liam Wray, whose brother Jim who was murdered on Bloody Sunday said: “I don’t need to take you through the story of Bloody Sunday again. On behalf of our family and the families of Bloody Sunday – even though lots of people thought it was a failure yesterday – there was a great success. If you look at the comments of the judge, he made it plain and clear: our relatives were mercilessly shot down in the streets by a crowd of thugs.

“We only got here because of you, because of the Derry people, because you want the truth to be told; it was your support that gave us the strength to carry on. We could never thank your words and actions enough."

Last to speak was veteran civil rights activist, journalist and author Eamonn McCann.

"It’s been a privilege over the years to be associated with the Bloody Sunday families and to keep this campaign going,” Eamonn McCann said.

Kate Nash, whose brother William was murdered and father Alex seriously wounded on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the '˜Black Flag Solidarity Vigil' on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney

“I can remember a couple of days after Bloody Sunday, standing in the Rossville Flats, and you had never seen this area so quiet; it was deathly quiet. You could hear people breathe.”

He also recalled how his late friend and fellow activist Dermie McClenaghan was with him at the time and they spoke of how those responsible for Bloody Sunday must not be allowed to get away it.

“It's been a long road from there to here. Sadly, the road isn't over yet; we are going to have to keep going.

“The British establishment will fight to keep the truth from coming out into the open,” said McCann.

McCann thanked the Bloody Sunday families for their dedication for over 50 years. He said: “Liam, Geraldine, and Kate, one thing they have done is been an inspiration to the world, as they refused to let the murder go unaddressed.

“The relatives have to be thanked for the example that they have given. Soon enough, through their effort, the truth will eventually come out for the children and grandchildren.

A section of the attendance at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall. The vigil, organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee, was held in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney

“Without the truth, we will never be free. We have shown that we will not let it go away; however long it takes, we will screw the truth out of them.”

Some of those gathered at the vigil waved black flags in support of the Bloody Sunday families, serving as a powerful reminder of the enduring commitment within Derry to keep the memory of Bloody Sunday alive.

Following the judgment delivered at Belfast Crown Court, Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney said: “Today marks the end of the prosecution of Soldier F for the murder and attempted murder of the innocents on Bloody Sunday.

“The families and wounded and our supporters leave this courthouse with an incredible sense of pride in our achievements.”