WEATHER: More dry and sunny days for Derry & Donegal this week before rain returns

Saturday and Sunday in particular gave people a chance to leave the big coat at home and enjoy the great outdoors or to get some gardening done after months of wet weather and wind pounding the north west.

And it looks like there will be little to no rain for the working week, with the cloudy but dry day today giving way to more bright sunshine on Tuesday although temperatures will only move up slightly to around 12 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office and Met Éireann concur that this mixture of dry weather, sunshine and cloud cover will set the trend for the days to follow from Wednesday through to Friday before a shift sees colder air and rainy conditions return for the weekend.

People exercise, in the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment (File picture). DER2220GS - 012

In fact, if current forecasts hold, next Saturday and Sunday for Derry and Donegal will see temperatures plummeting as low as 5 degrees and scattered rain showers returning.

But hopefully the earlier indicators for next week for a return of brighter and slightly warmer and drier conditions returning holds true.