WEATHER: More dry and sunny days for Derry & Donegal this week before rain returns

The glorious dry and sunny conditions enjoyed across the north west over the weekend look set to continue for much of this week, although it won’t be quite as warm.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
Saturday and Sunday in particular gave people a chance to leave the big coat at home and enjoy the great outdoors or to get some gardening done after months of wet weather and wind pounding the north west.

And it looks like there will be little to no rain for the working week, with the cloudy but dry day today giving way to more bright sunshine on Tuesday although temperatures will only move up slightly to around 12 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office and Met Éireann concur that this mixture of dry weather, sunshine and cloud cover will set the trend for the days to follow from Wednesday through to Friday before a shift sees colder air and rainy conditions return for the weekend.

People exercise, in the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment (File picture). DER2220GS - 012People exercise, in the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment (File picture). DER2220GS - 012
In fact, if current forecasts hold, next Saturday and Sunday for Derry and Donegal will see temperatures plummeting as low as 5 degrees and scattered rain showers returning.

But hopefully the earlier indicators for next week for a return of brighter and slightly warmer and drier conditions returning holds true.

In the meantime, enjoy it will it lasts!

