WEATHER: Sun returns as Derry, Tyrone & Donegal temperatures to hit 21ºC this weekend

After a chilly start to Tuesday, things are already warming up and tomorrow Wednesday is likely to see temperatures reaching 16 degrees in Derry by the afternoon with similar highs elsewhere in Tyrone and Inishowen, signalling the return of more settled, drier and warmer conditions for the rest of the week.

The temperatures will climb further to 17 degrees by Thursday afternoon with some cloud around but plenty of dry weather.

But things are really hotting up for the weekend with Friday and Saturday likely to bring temperatures of 20 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius by day with high UV levels, before a slight drop to around 17 degrees by Sunday.

Customers enjoy the sunshine and a drink over a previous Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2117GS - 052

While there will be some sunshine there is also a lot of cloud forecast and there may be the odd isolated shower across some areas anytime this week, but most areas will remain dry.

The best chance of catching some sun will be in late afternoon on both Friday and Saturday so you may want to hoke out the Factor 50.

The Met Office states in its outlook for the north from Thursday to Saturday that there will be a “cloudy start on Thursday, otherwise dry with some warm sunshine. Fine and dry with some warm sunshine on Friday and Saturday”.

