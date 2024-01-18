WEATHER UPDATES: Numerous pitches and community facilities closed across Derry & Strabane
In an update the Council advised that numerous facilities are closed and others will open later on today.
Ballymagroarty MUGA, Bishop Street Community Centre, Central Drive Community Centre, Clady Community Hall, Fanad Drive Community Centre, Galliagh Community Centre, Glebe Community Centre, Kildrum Gardens Community Centre, Lettershandoney Community Centre,
Oakland Park CC & Pavilion, Springhill and Victoria Bridge CC are all closed due to the weather conditions.
Carnhill Community Centre is due to open at 4pm.
Centres that are open are: Lincoln Courts Community Centre (youth provision from 4pm is cancelled); Glenview Community Centre; Irish St Community Centre (limited service); Shantallow Community Centre; Top of The Hill Community Centre and Tullyally Community Centre.
Householders are being advised to leave out their bins as normal and Council will endeavour to service them over the coming days when it is safe to do so.
A spokesperson also confirmed that all cemeteries will be closed to the public today and open to facilitate funerals only.
“The public are advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area. There were some delays this morning in getting many of the facilities open because of the severe weather conditions overnight. Please be patient and when using our centres please be careful and co-operate fully with staff.
“Many of our sports pitches will be closed today and users will be advised accordingly.
"In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed and will remain closed this weekend due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. We apologise for any inconvenience. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.”
“We expect some disruption to our community centre provision and will provide an update later.
“Anyone using Council parks, greenways and play areas are asked to note that the pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users.