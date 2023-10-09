Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, who has been a long-standing supporter of the harm reduction hostel for men, which is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association.

Sadie Callan worked in The House in the Wells for 13 years as the housekeeper, and she also assisted in the hostel’s kitchen. The annual coffee morning, established by Sadie eight years ago, was held in her memory following her passing in late September after a sudden period of illness.

The 2023 record-breaking amount brings Sadie’s fundraising total over the last eight years to a staggering £60,605 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sadie's family and colleagues with Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Patricia Logue.

Andy Bonner, Manager of The House in the Wells, commented: “Sadie’s passing has left a great void and sense of loss to her family, everyone in the hostel and anyone who knew her.

"She went through so much hardship in her life, but that just seemed to galvanise her determination to help others. Aside from her work in the hostel and in support of Macmillan, she did so much for her community.

“Sadie always shunned praise and adulation, but her smile showed how happy she was when her fundraising efforts received good support. I want to thank everyone involved in organising the coffee morning in Sadie’s memory.

“It gives me hope and shows how much this hostel is supported by its local community. I also want to thank the team here in The House in the Wells who do such great work. I’m very proud of you all,” Andy added.

The late Sadie Callan.

‘Wee Sadie’s Coffee Morning’ was held on Thursday last, October 5, and was attended by around 150 people. The event featured music from Christopher Wilson and the fundraising efforts on the day included a bake sale and raffle.