The late Charlie Kelly

With a plethora of official Post Office vans scattered around the Chapel Road area, well known postman, Charlie Kelly, will have been particularly impressed at the numbers attending his funeral.

And it was not just the presence of so many of his former colleagues, decked out in their bright P.O. uniforms, providing a guard of honour, but also the respect of so many people who attended his funeral which clearly highlighted his popularity in the local community.

Charlie sadly lost his battle against illness in Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday last. He was surrounded by his family and his ebullient personality will be sorely missed not only by his nearest and dearest, but also by his many workmates and friends.

The celebrant of his Requiem Mass in St. Columb's Church, Vicar General of the Derry Diocese, Fr. Michael Canny noted that this proud Waterside native would have celebrated his 65th birthday on the 20th of this month.

While Fr. Canny also alluded to Charlie's well known public speaking strengths, particularly during union negotiations, he pointed to a private conversation he had with him shortly before his passing.

Fr. Canny told the capacity congregation that Charlie was also a man of great faith, a quality that had been passed to him by his late parents, Charlie and Margaret, and that he held no fears as he prepared to meet his maker.

A talented sportsman, particularly in cricket and golf circles, Charlie would be heard before he was actually seen and God help those who had anything to hide during any presentation he would have been asked to officiate at.

A big man with a big personality and an infectious sense of humour, he will be sadly missed.

The profound sympathy of the Derry community is extended to Charlie's devoted wife, Grace; his son Gerard, his partner Emma and his grand-daughter, Isla-Bo.

A dear brother of Gerard, Margaret, Pat, Kevin, Sean, Paul, Carmel, Moira, Jim and the late Mark and Paula and a much loved brother-in-law admired and adored by his nieces, nephews and friends.

May he rest in peace.