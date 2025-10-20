Brian Maher, Derry City FC. (File picture) Photo: George Sweeney

Derry’s goalkeeper Brian Maher has said the team will be digging deep and focussing on their own performance as they chase more points to qualify for Europe.

Speaking following Derry’s 2-1 win in Waterford of Friday and ahead of hosting Shamrock Rovers this Sunday, Maher said the focus remained firmly on honing their own performance.

"We have our own business to take care of, we’re not thinking of Shamrock Rovers, we are thinking of where we want to finish and how we want to get there,” he said. “Rovers are coming to the Brandywell and we need points. We’re still not into Europe yet where we want to be so we’re not thinking about other teams, we are focussing on ourselves.”

Maher proved instrumental to Derry’s victory at the RSC with a series of stunning saves, but he credits the whole team working together for the victory.

“It’s three massive points; three points from a losing position,” he said. “This group is just digging in and digging in. Was it pretty? No. We spoke about it before the game, there’s two different ways of playing football match and we had to do it the second way - that was roll your sleeves up, win your duals, win your tackles, defend your box and Gav and Mickey went and did the rest.”

Maher said he was disappointed with the Waterford goal, but praised the team for regrouping and staging a comeback to end the first half 2-1 up.

"We were trying to get a third but sometimes when teams are 2-1 down they are going to throw everything at you and you end up defending your box and that’s what we did.

"It’s been a real team performance here of bravery and bodies on the line, and it’s been that a few times now and the boys are stepping up.”

Maher put Derry’s recent run of strong performances in terms of saving goals, defending and frustrating the opposition down to the squad ‘playing for each other’.

"We have all season, at times we’ve probably been unlucky, at times we’ve not been good enough and we know it, but I think we are taking chances now and we’re probably scoring more goals, and we’re probably still disappointed we’re still conceding goals a little bit too frequently and we need to probably improve that, but as I said we’re conceding goals and we are coming back. Now we’re being more effective. Gav and Mickey have done their thing and all in all, it’s a massive three points.”