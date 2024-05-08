'We’re not seeing much progress there at all': Lack of development at Derry's Fort George raised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 7, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said an Officers’ report, on a recent Strategic Growth Partnership meeting, highlighted a lack of progress in regenerating the former military base in Derry.

At last month’s Committee meeting, Councillor Farrell proposed writing to both the Minister for Economy, Conor Murphy, and Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, for updates on four key Strategic Growth Partnership projects; Magee University expansion, improved road infrastructure, enhanced rail services, and improved connectivity and sustainability of City of Derry Airport.

“We look forward to the Ministerial responses regarding funding [for the projects],” Councillor Farrell said. “But there’s an aspect of the Growth Plan which focuses on the regeneration of Ebrington and the regeneration of Fort George.

Fort George

“The transformation at Ebrington is clearly evident; we’ve got two Grade A office blocks, a new hotel, many more hospitality businesses, a significant planning application both residential and commercial, so you can see the progress there.

“The progress at Fort George is not on that level.

“We understand that DfC manage that land and are responsible for regenerating that site have sold that parcel of land has been disposed for a new health hub to the Western Trust, but the update in the Strategic Growth Plan is that DfC continue to engage with stakeholders.

“To see the site used to its full potential is something members and people right across the city and district want, but we’re not seeing much progress there at all.”

The Medical hub planned for part of the site.

The council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said an Officer meeting with DfC to discuss Fort George was planned in the coming weeks, and suggested inviting representatives to a Committee meeting to “present on current issues, obstacles to progress and challenges”.

Earlier this year the Western Trust told the Journal it was working towards the completion of the design and planning submission for the major new Cityside Health hub at Fort George to pave the way for construction to commence.

The Trust confirmed in January that it was now on Phase 2 of the outline business case and is continuing to work with other organisations to ensure road access and parking is agreed prior to work starting on the ground.

The Trust paid £1m for the Fort George site, and the hub project will bring about major change in how medical services are delivered in Derry, with the new facility bringing together a number of GP practices on one site, as well as delivering a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services for local people.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell.

Initially, the project was expected to cost around £70m but an updated cost is expected to be included within the completed Phase 2 business case.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust described the project as “a very exciting development for the Trust and one which we are confident will provide improved access to services in a modern community setting to the benefit of the population of the City and the surrounding areas”.

Andrew Balfour,