West End musical Miss Saigon is to be staged in Derry's Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum said they are thrilled to announce the global stage musical Miss Saigon will make its debut on the Derry stage next year to kick start the theatre’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said he is excited about the announcement.

“I am delighted to welcome this incredible show to our stage as one of the many highlights of our 25th anniversary celebrations next year. It’s already broken box office records across the globe for the last few decades and I can’t wait for local audiences to see it for the very first time on our stage.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing the best in world-class entertainment to the North West region, this is just the first of many exciting new productions that we have planned to celebrate our 25th anniversary next year. But we can’t continue to bring these fabulous shows without the support of the local community to whom we are forever grateful. We are anticipating a huge demand for tickets to Miss Saigon, so I would strongly recommend that everyone gets their tickets soon, to avoid disappointment,” said Mr McLaughlin.

MISS SAIGON has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen byover 38 million people worldwide.

Miss Saigon follows the last days of the Vietnam War. Seventeen-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

The production will star Seann Miley Moore, who previously starred in the Miss Saigon, international tour. Reprising their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour.

This new production of Miss Saigon welcomes new talent, Julianne Pundan, making her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, who recently played George Washington in Hamilton, is cast as John; Emily Langham will play the role of Ellen.

Julianne Pundan, making her professional debut as Kim.

The West End touring production will perform at the Millennium Forum from Tuesday 26 until Saturday 30 May 2026 as part of a major UK and Ireland tour and tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Tuesday June 24. Tickets are priced from £28.50.

Telephone 02871 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for tickets.