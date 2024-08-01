Western Health Trust celebrates world breastfeeding week across Derry City, Strabane, Limavady and Claudy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has created a packed programme to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week across Derry.

The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Closing the Gap – Breastfeeding Support for All’.

With aims to highlight the need to improve breastfeeding support, the campaign looks at the inequalities that exist in society with hopes of reducing them. This year has a focus on breastfeeding in times of emergencies and crises.

Marking 2024’s campaign is a programme of planned events across Derry and the North West, organised by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Representatives from North West BAPS, BBHF and Cuidui pictured at the launch of the North West BAPS banner at Free Derry Wall recently. North West BAPS will celebrate World Breast Feeding Week at the St Columb's Park House Walled Garden on 3rd August next. Photo: George Sweeney

These events aim to celebrate women and their families throughout their breastfeeding journey and additionally showcase the multi-agency support that is key to breastfeeding success.

Multi-agency working is embedded within the UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiation Gold award, an accreditation which both Health Visiting and Midwifery throughout the trust have achieved.

To attempt to deliver a seamless support network for all, the Trust staff work in partnership with volunteers and community organisations.

The events that the Western Trust have organised began earlier today at Little Hands Surestart, Hazelbank, in Claudy and at Derry Well Woman, Queen Street, and continue on Saturday, August 3 with North West BAPS Family Celebration Event, St. Columbs Park House and Gardens, from 12noon.

Other events taking place over the coming days include:

Monday, August 5 – Waterside Shared Village BT47 2DD 10.30am – 12noon – All welcome (Information stalls, baby reflexology, toy corner, refreshments)

Tuesday, 6 August Shantallow Surestart Carnhill Resource Centre 10am – Open to breastfeeding mums within the Surestart catchment area.

There are also additional events in Limavady and Strabane:

Friday August 2 – Limavady Library 10.30am – 12.30pm (open to all families, expectant and new mums)

Wednesday, August 7 Strabane Health Visitor Breastfeeding Group Strabane Community Project Gardens at 10.30am (Teddy bears picnic).