The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) in partnership with North West Community Network and Parenting NI were ‘delighted’ to host a successful first Human Library event as part of the International Men’s Health Day celebrations.

Western Trust 'delighted' with success of first 'Human Library' event in Derry

Roisin McLaughlin, North West Community Network said: "The human library event on Sunday November 19 was a creative and innovate event arranged as part of International Men's Health Day. The aim of the event was to increase awareness, and create opportunities for men to listen and learn from shared stories. There were a number of 'human books' to read and interact with, with the hope to inspire positive changes for men, and encourage conversations in a safe space.”

Kevin Leonard, Practice Social Worker, Glendermott Medical Practice explained: "We were delighted that 20 men from the local area took part in this first Human Library event with North West Community Network last month. This event was arranged as a way of breaking down barriers for men and offer opportunities to make connections and hold conversations with a range of diverse 'human books'. The feedback from those in attendance was very positive, and it is hoped there will be further events planned in 2024.

Some of the feedback included:-

“This was my first time and I wasn’t sure what to expect but it exceeded my expectations. I found it really interesting and will be interested to come to another one in the future.”

“Interesting stories and makes more sense for people who don’t want to read.”

“I was very impressed with the participants sharing their experiences of things they had gone through.”

“A wonderful insight into human lives – personal, touching, real and powerful. Could only safely listen to lived experiences from such a wonderful project – The Human Library.”

Attendees and facilitators enjoyed the First Human Library event as part of International Men’s Health Day celebrations at the Holywell Building, Bishop Street, Derry/Londonderry on 19 November 2023.

“Very informative, thank you to all involved.”

“Keep up the amazing work.”

“It was a mind-blowing experience and has come at a very pivotal moment in my life. This experience will sit with me for a long time.”