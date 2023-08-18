Western Trust hosts Derry event for people living 'with and beyond' breast cancer

Teresa Hurn, Macmillan Admin Support; Ania Foley, Clinical Psychologist; Deirdre Hutchman, Macmillan Support worker; Megan Dunlop, Breast Care Nurse, Clinical Nurse Specialist; Debbie Hunter, Macmillan Personalised Care Facilitator; Bernie McLaughlin, Macmillan Benefits Advisor; Mary Bradley, Dietitian; Martha Magee, Macmillan Information and Support Manager and Gemma O’Neill, Breast Care Nurse, Clinical Nurse Specialist.

The event provided patients, and their family, access to expert advice from key healthcare professionals with the opportunity to ask questions along with information on local cancer support services in the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

Organiser of the event, Gemma O’Neill, Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist said: “The purpose of the event is to create a supportive environment for patients in their recovery from cancer as they return to normal life. These events are very positive and provide care and attention to the patients.”

One of the Service Users attending the event said: “I found the event very informative, I have enjoyed meeting other people who have gone through treatment and who, like me are back at work.”

Speaking at the event, Mr Skelly, breast surgeon, at the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: “This event is offered as part of the Macmillan recovery package, which can greatly improve outcomes for people living with and beyond cancer through the provision of awareness and knowledge of services and support available across all sectors.”