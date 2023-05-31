Volunteer Molly Magee

With this year’s theme of ‘Celebrate and Inspire’ the Trust hopes to encourage people to ‘be the change that we want to see’ and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

This Volunteers’ Week, the Western Trust will be calling on people to get involved and consider giving up their time to volunteer within the hospitals and services. There is a wide range of volunteer roles to choose from that will help make a real difference to people’s lives and support the Trust’s work across the Western Trust area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering and Work Experience Manager, Geoff Hunter said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make. Our dedicated and committed volunteers help patients and visitors find their way in our hospitals, assist our wards and services and support others to access information and guidance”

Volunteer Niall Millar said: “I really enjoy volunteering at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. It is a very interesting and rewarding role. Throughout the volunteering time I get to meet a large number of people who I otherwise would not have met. I recommend volunteering to anyone because it is a very interesting role.”