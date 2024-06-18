Altnagelvin Hospital.

The latest figures from the Trust for the year 2023-2024 show a reduction of over 50% in MRSA bloodstream infection, the Trust having the lowest number of cases for both in Northern Ireland.

The annual reduction target for MRSA bloodstream infection was also achieved, with a decrease of 57% compared to the previous year. It should also be noted that the proportion of cases that can be attributed to the Trust was zero, as all cases were categorised as community-associated (meaning the infection was already present before the patient was admitted to the hospital). The Western Trust was one of only two Trusts that reported fewer cases than their target.

MRSA is a group of bacteria that can be difficult to treat with common antibiotics. C. difficile infection more commonly occurs whilst people are on antibiotics for another reason, the infection symptoms are a feeling of being sick, a high temperature, and diarrhoea.

Wendy Cross, Head of Infection Prevention and Control for the Western Trust said: “The latest Infection Prevention and Control update given at the recent Trust Board meeting demonstrates our high level of performance regarding the prevention and control of HCAIs.

“The measures used to achieve the reductions are many and varied. They include the consistent application of evidence-based care bundles, interventions and precautions, aseptic non-touch technique (ANTT), disinfection/decontamination, appropriate antibiotic use, and hand hygiene. In addition, there is a robust system to assess compliance with best practice and an ongoing programme of improvement strategies and staff education.”

She continued: “This reduction in HCAIs is improving outcomes and the experiences of care for our patients and service users. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff, from our Infection Prevention and Control Team to our Doctors, Nurses, Allied Health Professionals, Support Services staff, and Technical staff, who are leading and driving forward improvements to ensure that patients do not acquire an infection whilst in our care.