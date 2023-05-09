Western Trust to hold Derry awareness evening to educate youth workers about Asthma, Diabetes and Epilepsy

The awareness event will take place via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday 23 May 2023 from 7.00pm to 8.30pm.

This awareness event is for anyone who is a leader or supervisor of young children at youth groups or sports clubs. Those who attend will be provided with specialist advice delivered directly by Specialist Nurses, with a question and answer opportunity included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien McHugh, Western Trust Paediatric Diabetes Specialist Nurse said: “The last few years the events that we held were very well received by all who attended and feedback was very positive. We would encourage all youth groups such as youth clubs scouting, guides, sports clubs, and any organisation that deals with young people to attend.”

Rebecca Harte, Children’s Respiratory/Allergy Nurse and Damien McHugh, Paediatric Diabetes Specialist Nurse at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen

“The awareness evenings have been organised in recognition of the need for educating those involved with young people about conditions such as Diabetes, Asthma and Epilepsy as well as managing a severe allergic reaction. We wish to hit home the importance of being aware of these conditions and what to do when children who have these conditions might need their support.”