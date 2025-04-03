Westlife stars' surprise 'amazed' Buncrana woman Christine Gill as surgery recovery continues positively

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buncrana woman Christine Gill received surprise video messages from Westlife’s Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne this week as her recovery from major surgery took a further positive turn.

The ‘world’s number one Westlife fan’ was over the moon to be contacted by the music stars after a social media campaign was launched by her childhood friend Nicola McLaughlin.

Christine was diagnosed at the age of three with neurofibromatosis (NF).

Those living with NF can develop tumours anywhere on the central nervous system and it began to affect Christine’s spine in her early 30s.

Westlife star Shane Filan (left) and Nicky Byrne (right) and in centre, Christine watches the video messages.

Surgery in 2018, at the age of 33, left Christine almost completely paralysed and reliant on a wheelchair for her mobility.

In October, Christine underwent another high risk operation to remove tumours from the juncture of her brain and upper cervical spine.

In order to raise awareness of NF, inspirational Christine featured on ‘Brain Doctors’, a documentary series on Virgin Media One that takes viewers inside the neurosurgery department at Beaumont Hospital.

Christine has remained in hospital in Dublin since her surgery, but was delighted to be transferred closer to home to Letterkenny University Hospital last week.

Christine Gill previously pictured with her beloved cat, Misty.

In even more good news Christine’s voice, which was impacted following a tracheotomy, has now returned and she has also regained some movement in her right hand.

Before October’s surgery, Christine hoped she would regain some movement so she’d be able to pet her beloved cat, Misty.

Christine spoke to the Journal this week about her recovery so far and her surprise at receiving the special messages from Westlife.

She has ‘loved’ the band since she was 12 years old and those who watched Brain Doctors saw her request that their music be played during surgery. Her dedicated surgeon David O'Brien dutifully agreed and even became a bit of a Westlife fan himself.

Christine’s friend Nicola, who owns the Sequin Cinderella Boutique in Buncrana, recently took to her social media pages in a bid to have Westlife send their biggest fan a message. It was shared far and wide and fellow Buncrana woman Aoife McBride forwarded the appeal to former Irish goalkeeper and Donegal man Shay Given. He, in turn, contacted Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne from Westlife, who individually sent lovely video messages to Christine.

Both band members spoke of how they were delighted to have Christine as a fan and described her as ‘brave’ and ‘inspiring.’

They also invited her to meet with them during the band’s next performance in Ireland.

Excited Christine said the messages were ‘one of the best things I’ve ever got’.

Following Christine’s appearance on Brain Doctors, many people wanted to know about her recovery.

She was very touched by everyone’s support and told how she is ‘doing better than I was’ and was very glad to return to Donegal.

She will later transfer to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire and her recovery path is very positive.

She has also been visited by her gorgeous cuddle-loving Misty, which always boosts her spirits, and paid tribute to the ‘brilliant’ staff in Dublin and in Letterkenny University Hospital for their care and support.

Christine also thanked Nicola, Aoife and Shay for their work in getting the ‘amazing’ messages from Westlife. She’s now looking forward to meeting with the band at their next concert.

You can watch the videos and Christine’s reaction to them on the Sequin Cinderella Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SequinCinderella