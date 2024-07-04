Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations have opened across Derry and the rest of the north and we’ve pulled together some information on how to vote and the local schools and other buildings which will act as polling stations today.

The polling stations for the Westminster election opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm tonight, Thursday, July 4.

Those registered to vote should have received their poll card which features their electoral number, electoral area, the location of your polling station and instructions for voting. The poll card is not necessary to vote.

The Electoral Office of Northern Ireland has confirmed that when you vote at a polling station you will be required to produce one of the following documents to confirm your identity: A driving licence – photographic part (provisional accepted); A UK or Irish passport or the Irish Passport Card; An Electoral Identity Card; A Translink Half Fare SmartPass; A Translink Senior SmartPass; A Translink 60+ SmartPass; A Translink War Disablement SmartPass; A Translink Registered Blind SmartPass; A Biometric Immigration Document.

Polling booths have opened across Derry. (File picture)

The Electoral Office advises: “The identification document does not need to be current, but the photograph must be of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm your identity. It also doesn’t matter if the identity document has a different address to your current address on the register.”

Anyone needing additional support in the polling station is being urged to speak to one of the members of polling station staff. All polling station staff will be wearing badges to easily identify them, the Electoral Office has said.

The counting of the votes is expected to take place through the night into Friday morning in Magherafelt, which is one of three Westminster election count centre locations in Northern Ireland.

There are 26 polling stations open in Derry today. They are as follows:

The eight Westminster Foyle candidates. Top row: John Boyle (Aontú), Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin), Colum Eastwood (SDLP), Rachael Ferguson (Alliance Party). Bottom row: Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Anne McCloskey (Independent), Gary Middleton (DUP) and Janice Montgomery (UUP).

Skeoge Community Hub, 67/67a Clon Dara, Skeoge BT48 8TY.

Lenamore Youth Club, Lenamore Road, BT48 8NA.

St Patrick’s Primary School, Raecourse Road, BT48 8QG.

St Therese’s Primary School, Heather Road, BT48 8NX.

Hollybush Primary School, Ardan Road, Culmore BT48 8JN.

Steelstown Primary School, Steelstown Road, BT48 8EX.

St Brigid’s Primary School, 578 Carnhill BT48 8BZ.

Greenhaw Primary School, Racecourse Road, BT48 8BA.

Model Primary School, Northland Road, BT48 7HJ.

Glenoaks Day Centre, Glen Road, BT48 0BX.

Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Rosemount Avenue, BT48 0HH.

St John’s Primary School, Bligh’s Lane, BT48 9PJ.

Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church Hall, Carlisle Road, BT48 7JP.

Long Tower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ.

Holy Child Primary School, Central Drive, BT48 9QQ.

St Eithne’s Primary School, Springtown Road, BT48 OLY.

Holy Family Primary School, Aileach Road, BT48 0AZ.

Oakgrove Integrated Primary School, Limavady Road, BT47 6JY.

The Good Shepherd Primary School, Dungiven Road, BT47 1BW.

Sacred Heart Primary School, Trench Road, BT47 2DT.

Lisnagelvin Primary School, Richill Park, BT47 5QZ.

Caw Youth Centre, Seymour Gardens, Nelson Drive BT47 1ND.

Strathfoyle Youth Centre, Deramore Drive BT47 6XL.

Drumahoe Primary School, Druamhoe Road, BT47 3SD.

Ashlea Primary School, Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT.

Newbuildings Primary School, Victorial Road, BT47 2RL.