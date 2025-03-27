WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have criticised some DUP representatives for what representatives described as its “absolutely disgusting” support for US President Donald Trump.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Pat Murphy proposed that council write to Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste, Simon Harris, calling for the full enactment of its Occupied Territories Bill.

Councillor Murphy noted that DUP representatives have previously abstained from voting on similar motions, and called on them to “take into account the grief of Palestinian parents”, and vote in its favour.

Despite his pleas, the DUP members in attendance voted against his motion, with all other members voting for it.

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin commended parties who boycotted the recent St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House, but was disappointed to see what he described as Mr Martin “grovelling” before Trump.

Councillor Harkin said the DUP ignored calls to boycott the event and noted an Instagram post by visiting DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, which said the President was on a “campaign for common sense”.

“DUP representatives have said that Donald Trump’s agenda is common sense, and I just want to ask what part of his agenda is common sense?” he asked.

“Is it his misogyny, his attacks on workers and trade unions, his support for the slaughter in Gaza, his attacks on immigrants and American workers, his attacks on the LGBTQ community?

“The entirety of his project is reactionary, the DUP should not be promoting that in our society, and they need to be challenged on this because I found those remarks about common sense absolutely disgusting.

“They were delighted to be invited to [celebrations of] the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence from Great Britain, which I find bizarre given the refusal to support self -determination for the people of Gaza and the West Bank, people on this island, and elsewhere.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid echoed councillor Murphy’s call to vote in favour of the proposal, and said the DUP’s remarks “worries me beyond belief”.

Councillor McDaid concluded: “Whatever the opposite of common sense is, that’s what Donald Trump is, so it’s a really scary time [when] people with any political power, within this part of the world, are calling [him] sensible.”

“I’m not saying that it’s [Council’s DUP representatives] but it is from their party leadership, so I would appeal to them to speak to their leadership and maybe think about how they’re describing the man like Donald Trump.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.