Get ready to dive into a mix of live music, sporting excitement, and more before Halloween kicks off.
1. Monster Halloween Funfair
The Monster Halloween Funfair will be in Ebrington Square on October 24, from 6 pm to 10 pm, then from October 25 to November 2, from 2 pm to 10 pm. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The Year Grunge Broke-Sandinos
Fans of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Tool, Rage Against The Machine, have the chance to Immerse themselves in the raw energy and defiant spirit of Grunge and ’90s Alternative Rock on Saturday from 7 pm, tickets are priced at £18.59. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. NuMuze Presents George Houston
Genre-bending Donegal musician George Houston has recently released his fourth studio album ‘TODC (The Original Death Card) You can catch the Donegal artist live in Bennigans bar on Friday from 8 pm, tickets priced at £13.60 Photo: George Houston
4. Miss Mary Jane
Miss Mary Jane makes her return to Bennigan’s Bar, with her next instalment of the annual Musical Macabre, but this time she makes it intimate. You can catch the live session in Bennigans Bar on Sunday at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at £4.50 online and £5 at the door. Photo: Miss Mary Jane