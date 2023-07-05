Where are they now - 21 graduation pictures from July 2003

Over 500 pupils graduated from University of Ulster, Magee in July 2003, at a ceremony in the Millennium Forum.

The following pictures were published in the ‘Journal’ at the time, which are now published for the first time in print. The ‘Journal’ also read:

It’s graduation time again and for the second year running, Derry’s Millennium Forum this week played host to this prestigious occasion for University of Ulster students.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, more than five hundred students from the Faculties of ‘Business and Management', 'Informatics' and 'Life and Health Science' 'tread the boards’ of the Forum's stage to receive their degrees.

As is tradition, this year the University of Ulster also honoured a number of eminent figures from from the academic, diplomatic and cultural worlds.

Those honoured at ceremonies in the Forum included The Duchess of Abercorn, in acknowledgement of her services to education, Professor Anthony Cronin, distinguished Irish literary critic and author, in recognition of his contribution to the world of letters, and star of Cold Feet and Waking Ned, James Nesbitt, who receive the degree of D. Litt. for services to drama.

Professor Tom Fraser, Provost of the University of UIster's Magee campus said: "We were delighted to be back at the Millennium Forum for our 2003 graduations ceremonies. It was the second time we held the ceremonies at the Millennium Forum, and this year over 500 of our students received degrees there.

"Graduation is an important event in the daily life of the university and its people, and illustrates the close links between the Magee Campus andcity. Academics, staff, and especially our students, enjoyed two days of celebration at the Millennium Forum."

Ann Ellen Donaghey (Buncrana) and Michele McLaughlin (Derry) who were conferred with thier Computing Science degree. (1107JB44)

Colin Doherty and Kiera MacFarland who were conferred with a degree in Pyschology. (1107JB48)

Ronan Toland pictured with his brother Ciaran and sister Pauline when he was conferred with a degree in Computer Science. (1107JB47)

Olivia O'Dea and Deborah Deehan who received the MSC in Computing and Design. (1107JB40)

