Who is playing in Bennigans Jazz Bar during Derry's Jazz Festival 2025

Bennigans Jazz Bar on John Street has detailed its upcoming line up of musicians and bands ahead of the Jazz Festival.

The line up this year features international talent, local performers, and a few up-and-coming artists.

The Bennigans jazz programme will get started with a free gig on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 pm with the Garage Boys, a returning act to Derry from Las Vegas.

Each day onward will begin with a one-set performance followed by a jam session, which aims to create opportunities for collaboration among visiting musicians.

Lucian McCauley Trio set for the Derry Jazz Festival.

John Leighton Trio and Jam Session kicks off Thursday, May 1 at 5 pm, led by the owner of Bennigans.

Later that evening, at 10 pm, The Rubber Plants, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform, tickets are priced at £15.

On Friday, May 2, at 4 pm the Joseph Leighton Trio and Jam Session return, free of charge.

The Murray Brothers Quartet will take the stage at 8 pm that evening, with tickets priced at £15. Brothers Conor and Michael Murray are familiar faces at Bennigans, having played at the venue many times in their formative years, said organisers.

Kevin Brady trio set for the Derry Jazz Festival.

The Bennigans music will conclude on the day at 11pm with Dublin's instrumental funk four-piece Chief Keegan, for £15.

The Kevin Brady Trio featuring Bill Carrothers are set to bring the music at 8 pm on Saturday, May 3, with tickets priced at £15.

Saturday culminates at 11 pm with the Jack McHale Trio, an electric guitar-driven ensemble featuring keys and drums. Tickets are priced at £15.

Organisers promise attendees can expect to hear tracks from the likes of James Brown.

Sunday, May 4, begins with a free gig from Lucian McCauley, at 4 pm, followed by a jam session.

The Lucian McCauley trio consists of Lucian McCauley on piano, James Leaver-Whitfield on bass, and Theo Hayhurst on drums. Lucian McCauley is a young local jazz pianist studying Jazz Piano at the Guildhall School of Music in London.

The evening features the Shuffle Boil Quartet at 8pm for £15.

This will be followed by acclaimed jazz vocalist Sara Oschlag at 11 pm for £15.

The festival concludes at Bennigans on Monday, May 5, at 4 pm with The Men Who Knew Too Much. Tickets are available for £5 at the door.

Tickets for all paid events are available through the Jazz Festival website or directly from Bennigans Bar.

For more information go to cityofderryjazzfestival.com and for regular updates follow the City of Derry Jazz festival on Facebook Instagram.