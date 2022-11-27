Widespread grief as brave Caitlin Strain sadly passes away
There is widespread grief across Inishowen and the North West after the untimely death of brave, beautiful nine-year-old Caitlin Strain.
The Burnfoot girl was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February, 2021, three days before her eighth birthday and underwent surgeries, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
A number of fundraisers were launched right across the North West to help support Caitlin and her family during this time, most recently to fund treatment in America.
During the fundraising campaign, Caitlin’s uncle Fabian described her as the ‘most beautiful, kind-hearted and caring child,’ who was ‘outgoing’ and ‘bubbly’.
Most Popular
He added: “ Her high-spirited personality helped her through all the hard times and treatment she received.”
In March, Caitlin’s family held a fundraiser for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, who were a huge support to them.
It was sadly confirmed on Sunday morning that the St Aengus NS, Bridgend pupil had passed away in the company of her loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal.
Caitlin will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, Thomas and Eimear, her loving sisters Maria, Danielle and Laura, her loving brother, Michael, grandparents Monica Gibson and Ann Strain and her extended family and friends.
Caitlin will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning, following Requiem Mass in St Aengus’ Church, Burt at 11am.
Anyone who wishes to leave a message of sympathy for the family can do so by using the condolence book on RIP.ie or on the Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page.
Caitlin’s Requiem Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/burt. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.
May Caitlin rest in peace.