If you are heading out this weekend to ring in the New Year you may want to get the big coat out as temperatures on New Year’s Eve (Saturday) and New Year’s Day on Sunday will struggle to get above zero, according to forecasts.

Prior to this however, a Status Yellow warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal and other counties in the north west for ‘strong to gale force westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, with occasional gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr’.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping.

A seacraft warning for strong gusts is also in place along the north west coast, including Malin Head in County Donegal. (File picture: Brendan McDaid)

The weather warning is valid from 5am to 11am tomorrow, Thursday December 29.

Met Eireann states: “Rather windy tonight with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with very strong winds possible in west Ulster towards morning with gales on Donegal coasts. Showers will continue overnight mixed with some clear spells. Some showers will be heavy with possible lightning or hail, especially in west Ulster later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

“Very windy at first tomorrow. Heavy showers in the morning with possible hail or lightning, a chance of sleet as well over high ground in the west.”

In the north the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service said salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of freezing is planned overnight.

Red sky in the morning over Carndonagh, Donegal. Photo: Brendan McDaid.

A spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

While there remains a “good deal of uncertainty” for the days ahead, Met Éireann is currently forecasting the mildest conditions seen for quite some time for the first week of the new year.

Indeed, by Wednesday through to Friday Derry and Donegal could experience some welcome respite from the bitterly cold conditions as temperatures lift to 10 or 11 degrees.

