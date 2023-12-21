Winter Solstice traffic and travel alert in Derry & Donegal: Fallen trees causing disruption
There are branches and debris scattered over many local roads in Derry and Inishowen this morning, with frequent heavy showers pooling on some roads. This, combined with severe and sudden gusts of up to 70 miles an hour, is making travel treacherous in numerous areas.
Traffic watch NI has advised that a fallen tree on the Clooney Road is blocking one lane of traffic this morning, while speed limit restrictions are likely on the Foyle Bridge today.
Elsewhere in the County, the Magherafelt Road at Moneymore is closed due to a fallen tree blocking both lanes, with similar incidents overnight at Moneysharvin Road, Maghera and the Moneymore Road Junction with Dunronan Rd.
The PSNI have urged road users to be careful as they warned of “potential traffic disruption this morning, caused by fallen trees and debris in some areas.”
A spokesperson said: "A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place for wind and we are advising road users to exercise caution.
“Officers have been assisting with traffic control whilst local roads are being cleared of any obstructions, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to do so.
"Please drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts and also be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads.
"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Road users should also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.
"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”
TrafficWatch NI has advised that the strong winds across a large swathe of the north on Thursday should lead people to expect dome delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected; some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges; some short term loss of power and other services; while oastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.