It may well be the shortest day of the year but high winds and driving rain will have meant little sleep for many across the North West overnight, with travel warnings in place this morning.

There are branches and debris scattered over many local roads in Derry and Inishowen this morning, with frequent heavy showers pooling on some roads. This, combined with severe and sudden gusts of up to 70 miles an hour, is making travel treacherous in numerous areas.

Traffic watch NI has advised that a fallen tree on the Clooney Road is blocking one lane of traffic this morning, while speed limit restrictions are likely on the Foyle Bridge today.

Elsewhere in the County, the Magherafelt Road at Moneymore is closed due to a fallen tree blocking both lanes, with similar incidents overnight at Moneysharvin Road, Maghera and the Moneymore Road Junction with Dunronan Rd.

Gusts of wind are likely to cause traffic problems throughout today.

The PSNI have urged road users to be careful as they warned of “potential traffic disruption this morning, caused by fallen trees and debris in some areas.”

A spokesperson said: "A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place for wind and we are advising road users to exercise caution.

“Officers have been assisting with traffic control whilst local roads are being cleared of any obstructions, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to do so.

"Please drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts and also be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads.

"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Road users should also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”