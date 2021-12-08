Woman arrested by detectives in Derry released
A woman arrested in Derry yesterday by detectives investigating an incident in 2019 has been released.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:10 pm
Police said the 36-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday "as part of our investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019".
The woman, police said, "has been released following questioning."
A PSNI spokesperson added: "The investigation remains ongoing."