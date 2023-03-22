Woman arrested in Derry in relation to suspicious device on Corrody Road
A 39 year old female has been arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act 2000 as police investigate the discovery of a suspicious device in February.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT- 1 min read
Detectives investigating a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area at approximately 9.35pm on Friday February 17 and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on Saturday February 18 have arrested a 39 year old female, a search of a property in Derry is ongoing.
She remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.