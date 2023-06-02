News you can trust since 1772
Woman barred from Derry pub threw glass and hit till causing £1,560 damage

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that after a woman was told she was barred from a licensed premises she threw a glass and caused more than £1,500 worth of damage.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

Amanda Florence Cullen (43) from Top of the Hill admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage on February 25.

The court on Friday heard that Cullen tried to enter a bar in the Waterside area and was told she had previously been barred.

She left, returned and threw a glass damaging a till screen causing damage estimated at £1,560.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
The incident was captured on CCTV and bar staff could be seen speaking with Cullen before she threw the glass.

The defendant later apologised and offered to pay compensation.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the staff had maintained they were never in fear of Cullen.

She said her client's offending had 'de-escalated' in recent years.

Cullen was given a 4 month sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £1,560 compensation.