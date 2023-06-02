Woman barred from Derry pub threw glass and hit till causing £1,560 damage

Amanda Florence Cullen (43) from Top of the Hill admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage on February 25.

The court on Friday heard that Cullen tried to enter a bar in the Waterside area and was told she had previously been barred.

She left, returned and threw a glass damaging a till screen causing damage estimated at £1,560.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The incident was captured on CCTV and bar staff could be seen speaking with Cullen before she threw the glass.

The defendant later apologised and offered to pay compensation.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the staff had maintained they were never in fear of Cullen.

She said her client's offending had 'de-escalated' in recent years.