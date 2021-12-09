Woman in critical condition following four vehicle collision in Derry
A woman was today in critical condition in hospital following a collision on the Glenshane Road yesterday evening.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:12 am
Police attended a four-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 6.30 pm on Wednesday (December 8) outside Claudy.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”
The road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.
Diversions had been put in place starting at Tamnaherin Road on the Derry side and then at the Gulf Road yesterday.