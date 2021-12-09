Woman in critical condition following four vehicle collision in Derry

A woman was today in critical condition in hospital following a collision on the Glenshane Road yesterday evening.

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:12 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:12 am

Police attended a four-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 6.30 pm on Wednesday (December 8) outside Claudy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”

The road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

PSNI

Diversions had been put in place starting at Tamnaherin Road on the Derry side and then at the Gulf Road yesterday.

DerryPoliceDiversionsPSNI