Woman in critical condition following four vehicle collision in Derry

Police attended a four-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 6.30 pm on Wednesday (December 8) outside Claudy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”

The road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.

PSNI