Work carried out across Derry and Donegal after the damage caused by Storm Amy

Restoration efforts were yesterday nearing completion after Storm Amy caused widespread disruption, felling numerous trees and leading to road closures and power outages across Derry, Tyrone and Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks worked at restoring power across Derry after homes were left without power during the storm.

Speaking on Sunday, Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks, said: “At its height, Storm Amy caused 65,000 households and businesses to lose power as high winds caused widespread damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last remaining customers will be reconnected tomorrow (Monday) and crews are being redirected to those areas to ensure that happens.

Fallen tree in Galliagh Park.

"We would like to thank those impacted for their patience while our crews worked through the damage caused by the high winds. I would also like to thank our teams and contracting partners who once again stepped up and worked long hours over the weekend to ensure power could be restored as quickly as possible.”

NIE has advised customers that permanent repairs will be necessary for many circuits, which may lead to brief disconnections over the coming days to ensure safety during the repair work.

In Donegal where a red alert was issued for Storm Amy, Uisce Éireann crews were working overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning to assess and restore water services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uisce Éireann's Regional Operations Manager for the Northwest, Anthony Skeffington said on Saturday: “Our incident management processes are in place since before the storm hit and crews have mobilised to maintain and restore supplies. Where necessary we have deployed mobile and fixed generators to restore power and restore plants to production.

Tree felled by Storm Amy.

"In areas where supply has been disrupted, most properties should have adequate storage in their attic tanks for hygiene purposes for at least 24 hours. However, customers are urged to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins paid tribute to the DfI teams who worked throughout Friday and over the weekend to clear roads and deal with flooding incidents as Storm Amy took hold.

Speaking on Sunday, Liz Kimmins said: “My sincere thanks go to teams right across DfI who worked tirelessly in response to Storm Amy. The damage caused by the severe winds and heavy rain was significant with many roads, including the M1, M2 and M22, impacted by fallen trees and associated debris. The fact that 1,457 incidents, including 1,018 obstructions such as fallen trees and over 350 flooding incidents have been reported across the North paints a picture of the scale of what was being dealt with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister added: “I pay tribute to DfI colleagues and all multi agency partners who were out on the front line during these very dangerous and challenging times. This is the work that so often goes unseen but is essential in reconnecting our communities and making our road network safe.”

Storm Amy.

Pump Street was closed by the PSNI on Sunday due to an unsafe building in the wake of Storm Amy. An image released by the PSNI showed a section of face-work from a building had broken away and fallen onto the street below.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time.