Work commences on new Daisyfield Community Sports Hub project in Derry

McKelvey Construction Limited will complete the eagerly anticipated development that includes a new sports centre and the refurbishment of the natural grass pitches at the site.

The project will benefit from £4.2 million in funding support from the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Logue, who is also a local Councillor for the area, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see work starting on the Daisyfield Community Sports Hub.

Mayor Patricia Logue with representatives of McKelvey Construction Ltd. (contractors), Gregory Architects, Derry City & Strabane District Council officers, and stakeholders, at the commencement of work for the Daisyfield Sports Hub. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“Since the demolishment of the Brandywell Sports Centre in 2017, local people have had to travel to outside the area to access facilities so this project will breathe new life into the local sports fraternity and particularly the local football, boxing and snooker clubs who will be based there.

“The finished project will allow sports people of all levels to reap the benefits of regular physical activity and can inspire the next generation of talent in an area with a long history of sporting excellence.”

The original Brandywell Sports Centre was built in the 1980’s and was demolished in 2017 as part of the Brandywell Stadium redevelopment project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new project will include the redevelopment of the Daisyfield Pitches and a new Brandywell Sports Centre and Changing Pavillion at Derry’s Foyle Road in the Brandywell.

Mayor Patricia Logue with members of Over The Hill Snooker Club, on left, Brendan Moor, and from right, Joe Ashford and Billy Tyson, at the commencement of work for the Daisyfield Sports Hub. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Work includes the replacement of the existing pitches with a natural grass pitch and a floodlit FIFA 1 Star synthetic pitch.

The centre will house Oak Leaf Boxing Club and Over the Hill Snooker Club while the proposed changing pavilion will accommodate Ballymoor Soccer Club.

Mayor Patricia Logue with representatives of McKelvey Construction Ltd. (contractors), Gregory Architects, Derry City & Strabane District Council officers, and stakeholders, at the commencement of work for the Daisyfield Sports Hub. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue with representatives of McKelvey Construction Ltd. (contractors), from left, William Macvitty, David Boyle and Darren McKelvey, and on right, Gregory Architects, Kieran Tester and Paul Mongan, at the commencement of work for the Daisyfield Sports Hub. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)