Work on Derry’s £15 million DNA museum is set to begin

Work has officially commenced on the highly anticipated DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum at Ebrington Square in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the project was marked on Wednesday by Ministers, local politicians, and project partners, who gathered with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh.

Mayor McHugh welcomed Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, the Minster for Communities, Gordon Lyons, and Junior Executive Office Ministers Aisling Reilly and Joanne Bunting after approval of the business case for the build was confirmed last month, setting the wheels in motion for the delivery of this exciting state of the art new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a celebratory mood as the newly appointed contractor McKelvey Construction Ltd. move on site to commence works on the £15m project, which is supported by a range of dedicated partners including the NI Executive Inclusive Future Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Executive Office, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Department for Communities, Garfield Weston & Galewest Investment and the Wolfson Foundation.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, joined Council Chief Executive John Kelpie, in welcoming Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly & Joanne Bunting, The Executive Office, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Stella Byrne from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to Ebrington Square today for the official commencement of works on site at the new Derry on the North Atlantic (DNA) Museum. McKelvey Construction Ltd are set to begin work on the £14.4m project which is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.

The new museum will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

An outreach and stakeholder engagement programme across the whole district will run in tandem with the construction phase of the project.

Announcing the official beginning of work on site, Mayor McHugh said the museum would take pride of place at Ebrington. “I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone moment today,” he declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DNA Museum is a major strategic project within Derry and Strabane’s City Deal Plan for the wider transformation of the City and District. It will be a significant cultural asset which will really enhance the visitor experience here, and help us celebrate and promote the history and heritage of the wider North West.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, joined Council Chief Executive John Kelpie, in welcoming Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly & Joanne Bunting, The Executive Office, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Stella Byrne from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to Ebrington Square today for the official commencement of works on site at the new Derry on the North Atlantic (DNA) Museum. McKelvey Construction Ltd are set to begin work on the £14.4m project which is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.

“I want to thank all our partners for their support and belief in this project, and also the project team for pushing through the challenges to get us to where we are today.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am proud to support the development of the North Atlantic Museum with a £500K investment. This will be a vibrant hub of community, a celebration of our culture and heritage and a space that fosters and encourages creativity and innovation. I want to congratulate and thank all those involved in bringing this ambitious project to life. The team has overcome challenges to create a museum that will inspire pride, connection and opportunity for generations to come.”

The work on the new museum is expected to be completed by Spring 2027 and once open visitors can look forward to exploring six galleries, a hands-on archive discovery zone, expert genealogy advice, a rotating programme of temporary exhibitions, plus a learning and events space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the collections making the move to the site are the objects from the ‘Armada Shipwreck. This collection, on loan from the National Museums of N. Ireland, has been taken to Belfast for essential restoration work before returning to their new home in the DNA Museum.

The Tower Museum itself will cease to operate as a visitor attraction, although the council said the building will remain an important component in the wider City Deal vision for the City.

You can find out more on the official website here: dnamuseum.com