Work on £2.7m regeneration project in Waterloo Street in Derry city centre to commence early 2026

Work is to get underway on a £2.7m regeneration project at the bottom of Waterloo Street.

Clanmil Housing Association have appointed a contractor to build 19 modern apartments above Rockets and Paolo's Pizza, which will continue to trade as normal.

Jan Sloan, Executive Director of Development and New Business at Clanmil, said: “We’re delighted to see this project move forward along with our development partner Newtownstewart Ltd.

"Following an enabling period, work will recommence in early 2026 and we look forward to delivering these much-needed homes for people to live well.”

Henry McKinney, Managing Director at Newtownstewart Ltd., added: “We’re proud to be working alongside Clanmil Housing Association to deliver the homes on Waterloo Street.

"This project represents a significant investment in Derry City Centre and our team looks forward to helping create a place where older people can live independently, comfortably and as part of a vibrant community.”

The project, supported by grant funding from the Department for Communities via the Housing Executive, will transform the former office building into 19 modern apartments for active older people, 14 one bedroom and 5 two bedroom homes.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Regeneration Manager, Tony Monaghan said: “It is encouraging to see the investment by Clanmil in transforming this prominent site into a modern building which will provide 19 new homes in the heart of the city centre and add positively to the ongoing regeneration of the area.”

L-R– Jim Roddy, Henry McKinney, Jan Sloan, Tony Monaghan, Seamus McKinney, Brendan McGarry and Matthew McCamley, pictured at the project site in Derry city centre.

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative said: “This is great news and we are very pleased that Clanmil Housing Association has appointed Newtownstewart Ltd. to complete the scheme. We look forward to working with them both.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “I recently met with the contractor - Newtownstewart Construction, Clanmil Housing, local businesses and City Centre Initiative (CCI) and I want to praise their commitment to addressing this eyesore in the middle of our town.

"There is clearly a long term ambition here to redevelop the site but short term measures must be put in place to avoid negative impacts on local businesses and to address the eyesore that is derelict space in the middle of our town.”