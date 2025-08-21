Work progressing on Derry’s new municipal cemetery near the Donegal border

Once completed the cemetery will have burial space for approximately 4,000 plots. Repositories for ashes and a Memorial Garden will also be on site.

It is estimated it will provide burial capacity for Derry up until the 2040s and beyond.

Planning permission for the cemetery was granted last September, after which the £3.73m contract to deliver the project was granted to E Quinn Civils Ltd, from Pomeroy Co. Tyrone.

The first sod was cut in March. Progress is now visible on the 7.3 hectare (18 acre) greenbelt site at 64 Mullenan Road that runs down over former farmland towards the River Foyle and the Ballougry Road.

Vehicular access to the cemetery will be from the Mullenan Road via a new gated entrance although a pedestrian and cycle link at Ballougry Road will facilitate onward access to the greenway out the ‘Line’.

