Work progressing on Derry’s new municipal cemetery near the Donegal border

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:45 BST
The development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery on the Mullennan Road is continuing with ground works well underway close to the Donegal border.

Once completed the cemetery will have burial space for approximately 4,000 plots. Repositories for ashes and a Memorial Garden will also be on site.

It is estimated it will provide burial capacity for Derry up until the 2040s and beyond.

Planning permission for the cemetery was granted last September, after which the £3.73m contract to deliver the project was granted to E Quinn Civils Ltd, from Pomeroy Co. Tyrone.

The first sod was cut in March. Progress is now visible on the 7.3 hectare (18 acre) greenbelt site at 64 Mullenan Road that runs down over former farmland towards the River Foyle and the Ballougry Road.

Vehicular access to the cemetery will be from the Mullenan Road via a new gated entrance although a pedestrian and cycle link at Ballougry Road will facilitate onward access to the greenway out the ‘Line’.

Fresh details of new 4000 plot cemetery near Derry/Donegal border that will cater for burials into 2040s

The view of Derry's new cemetery from Ballougry Road

1. The view of Derry's new cemetery from Ballougry Road

The view of Derry's new cemetery from Ballougry Road Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
The development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery on the Mullennan Road is continuing with ground works well underway close to the Donegal border.

2. The development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery on the Mullennan Road is continuing with ground works well underway close to the Donegal border.

The development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery on the Mullennan Road is continuing with ground works well underway close to the Donegal border. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
A plan of the proposed new cemetery.

3. A plan of the proposed new cemetery.

A plan of the proposed new cemetery. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
A view of works from the Ballougry Road

4. A view of works from the Ballougry Road

A view of works from the Ballougry Road Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerryWorkDonegalPlanning permission
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice