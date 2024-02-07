Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DfC’s Housing and Coordination Branch’s Chris Mills and Social Housing Policy and Oversight Division Director, Heloise Brown, updated Councillors at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 6.

The strategy, which was first announced by the Assembly in 2020 and focuses on affordable housing, housing for the most vulnerable, inclusivity and reducing carbon emissions, “remained in draft awaiting” when the Assembly collapsed in 2022.

Mr Mills said that, with the return of the Assembly and the appointment of DUP MLA Gordon Lyons as Minister for Communities , DfC now planned to put the strategy forward for consideration.

Thousands of homes have been constructed in the Skeoge area with more planned. DER2126GS - 091 (File picture)

“Conversations are still needed with Ministers about priorities,” he added. “But we hope these recent developments will mean some progress can be made towards a final agreement.

“Over the last five years DfC has invested £729m, leading to 8,619 homes being started and 6,895 homes being completed.”

Heloise Brown said there were “significant waiting lists” for homes, and DfC were working with Land and Property Services and the Housing Executive to identify surplus public land sites that can be used to develop social housing.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said “we are all” in the midst of a housing crisis, but Derry was “at the heart of it” with over 5,000 applicants in the area on the housing waiting list.

New flats under construction in the Templemore area of Derry.

Cllr Duffy said: “We completely welcomed the previous Minister and strategy. It was the biggest housing shake-up for over 50 years with plans for 100,000 houses, a third of which being affordable.

“It’s something we’re all looking forward to seeing implemented. We need to welcome the fact that the Assembly’s back, progress is being made, and we have a Minister who will take it forward.”

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said the Council had discussed housing “every month for the last two or three years”, and it was clear that the district needs more houses.

“I hope this is signed off soon and the new Minister makes it a key priority, for him and the entire Executive, because the reality on the ground is that there aren’t enough houses being built.”

