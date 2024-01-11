1 . Works progressing on new Derry bridge due to be completed by Spring

Works are steadily progressing on the new Derry bridge, which is due to be completed by Spring this year. The riverside path connecting the Bay Road Nature Reserve to the new bridge has kerbs and gravel laid and lampposts almost fully installed. The base for the bridge to sit on the Bay Road side seems to be fully complete with concrete being pored on the other side's base. Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin