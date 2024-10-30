Northern Ireland Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has raised an alert that cancer, heart and other patients may face delays and cancellations due to a global shortage of a key piece of equipment used in diagnositics and imaging.

Mr Nesbitt submitted a written statement to the NI Assembly on Wednesday in relation to the radioisotopes shortage which is impacting delivery of health care provision here and elsewhere around the world.

The Health Minister described the shortage as ‘severe’ with ‘the potential to cause significant disruption to patient care in the coming weeks’.

"The affected radioisotopes are mainly used for diagnosing cancers, including prostate and breast cancer. They are also used for imaging of organ function in scans, including for the heart.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. Picture: Pacemaker.

"Despite efforts by my Department, working in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the other devolved administrations to limit the negative impacts of this shortage, it is expected that there will be delays to patient access to services relying on the impacted radioisotopes, potentially including cancellations.”

This shortage, Mr Nesbitt said, has been caused by a temporary reduction in the production of molybdenum-99, which is used to generate radioisotope technetium-99m, which is used for diagnostics within Health and Social Care (HSC).

"This issue is impacting not only the UK, but countries across Europe, and worldwide,” he said.

“The shortage of molybdenum-99 is caused by a sudden global disruption of manufacturing capacity, with several of the nuclear reactors used to produce these elements being out of service. There are six trusted research reactors globally for the supply of molybdenum-99, none of which are in the UK. Some of these reactors are currently out of service to allow for critical repair work; this is essential work necessary for the safe running of the research reactors.”

Two of the impacted reactors are expected to restart production during the second week of November, the Health Minister said, with deliveries from these reactors expected to resume in mid-November. He cautioned however that supply to the UK will be constrained even beyond this.

Radioisotopes give off radiation and undergo a process of decay, which means they cannot be stored or kept in reserve.

Mr Nesbitt said contigencies are being deployed is to minimise the impact on patients as much as possible.

“My Department is working with DHSC, devolved administrations, suppliers and clinical experts to support the allocation of deliveries and ensure there is equitable and fair access across the UK to the constrained supply of stock that is available. Guidance has been issued to the HSC via a National Patient Safety Alert to ensure that patients with the most critical need are prioritised.

“I know how difficult this will be for affected patients while we face this supply issue. This issue is different in nature to normal supply chain problems due to the unique challenges radioisotope shortages present. Despite efforts to limit the impact, there will be delays for patients accessing services which rely on this affected radioisotope, with potential cancellations.

"In the most urgent cases patients will be prioritised for care while supplies are limited. They may also be offered the necessary procedure at another hospital. In some cases, it may be possible to offer patients an alternative scan which does not rely on molybdenum-99 / technetium-99m. Clinicans will review patients on a case-by-case basis to discuss options with their patients directly.”

"If any patient is concerned about their treatment, they should discuss this with their clinician at the earliest opportunity.”