The Met Office has issued a yellow alert which becomes effect from 12pm today, Monday through to 9pm tonight.

It comes after heavy peals of thunder and lightning flashes along with heavy showers were witnessed over Inishowen at the weekend.

For Monday the Met Office has forecast for counties across the north: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption”.

Heavy cloud banks moving in across Derry this morning as thunder storm warning announced.

It also warned of the potential for flooding and for some damage to structures from lightning strikes.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, Some short term loss of power and other services is likely,” the Met Office advised.

