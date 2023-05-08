News you can trust since 1772
Yellow alert for thunder and lightning storms over Derry & Tyrone today

A warning has been issued over potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall later this evening in Derry and the wider north west.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:42 BST

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert which becomes effect from 12pm today, Monday through to 9pm tonight.

It comes after heavy peals of thunder and lightning flashes along with heavy showers were witnessed over Inishowen at the weekend.

For Monday the Met Office has forecast for counties across the north: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption”.

Heavy cloud banks moving in across Derry this morning as thunder storm warning announced.Heavy cloud banks moving in across Derry this morning as thunder storm warning announced.
It also warned of the potential for flooding and for some damage to structures from lightning strikes.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, Some short term loss of power and other services is likely,” the Met Office advised.

Met Éireann meanwhile has issued a thudenrstorm warning for some counties but not Donegal. Its yellow status alert is for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Tipperary.

