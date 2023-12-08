Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain in Derry tomorrow
A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain in Derry from 6am on Saturday, December 8 until 7pm on the same day.
Temperatures will remain between 7 and 9 degrees throughout the day but according to Met.ie. there is a chance of heavy rainfall and some localised flooding. Traffic disruptions are also possible.
The Met Office also say some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible and that surface water may cause disruptions to public transport.