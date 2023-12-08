News you can trust since 1772

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain in Derry tomorrow

A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain in Derry from 6am on Saturday, December 8 until 7pm on the same day.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
People walking across Guildhall Square, during the strong winds and rain. DER0220GS – 007People walking across Guildhall Square, during the strong winds and rain. DER0220GS – 007
People walking across Guildhall Square, during the strong winds and rain. DER0220GS – 007

Temperatures will remain between 7 and 9 degrees throughout the day but according to Met.ie. there is a chance of heavy rainfall and some localised flooding. Traffic disruptions are also possible.

The Met Office also say some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible and that surface water may cause disruptions to public transport.

Related topics:DerryMet Office