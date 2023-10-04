Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grace Turner gives unlimited love and affection to the dogs she fosters and keeps people up to date on the Facebook page ‘Grace’s Foster Dogs.’

Many of the dogs she cares for are of the ‘bully breeds’ and she was extremely upset to find out that the XL Bully breed is due to be banned.

The Prime Minister announced the move after a series of dog attacks, including a suspected XL Bully dog attack which led to a fatality.

In turn, the Dog Control Coalition said banning the breed would not stop attacks and urged ministers to tackle the ‘root cause,’ by dealing with ‘unscrupulous breeders’ and ‘irresponsible owners’.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, young Grace urged him to ‘punish the deed, not the breed.’

She wrote: “Dear Rishi Sunak,

“My name is Grace Turner. I am nine years old. I am very disappointed that you are going to ban XL bullies. I feel that if there is tougher laws for mistreating and abusing animals dog attacks would decrease. You are attacking the wrong end of the lead. Owners should be punished. Punish the deed, not the breed. I look forward to your response.”

In a statement, the PM said XL bully dogs are ‘not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast’,

"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.”