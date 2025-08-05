Young Derry filmmakers explore peace conflict and identity in a new exhibition

Young filmmakers from Derry, Bradford, and Sarajevo are set to hold a new exhibition titled ‘Here We Stand,’ showcasing short films on peace and conflict.

As part of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture and developed under the guidance of BAFTA-nominated film producer Elhum Shakerifar (A Syrian Love Story/Almost Heaven), Here We Stand aims to bring together young voices from three cities, each with rich and varied social histories.

Young people aged between 18 and 28 in each city have taken part in workshops designed to build storytelling skills, experiment with mobile filming, and explore themes of identity, sanctuary, conflict and peace. The result is a collection of bold, personal, and deeply reflective films, each offering a glimpse into how young people today experience and imagine peace in the context of their everyday realities.

Working in partnership with The Peace Museum (Bradford) the UK’s only museum dedicated to peace and protest, Museum of Free Derry dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of Derry during the pivotal period from 1968 to 1972, and War Childhood Museum (Sarajevo) the world’s largest archive of stories about growing up during war, this international project invites reflection on the past and a hopeful imagining of the future, all told through the eyes of a new generation.

Here We Stand has been made possible with support from the British Council; international partner for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. They are supporting eleven projects throughout the year, enabling artists to work internationally and create new networks and cultural exchanges. International collaborations include Pakistan, Poland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Sarajevo, Kenya, Ghana and Togo.

Shanaz Gulzar Creative Director of Bradford 2025 said: “As one of the UK’s youngest cities, a City of Sanctuary, and a newly designated Cultural City of Sanctuary, Bradford is the perfect host for Here We Stand. Throughout our year we’re spotlighting Bradford’s dynamic youth culture, radical spirit and international connections. This exhibition sits at the intersection of history, identity, and creative expression — reaffirming Bradford’s position as a city of peace, protest, and innovation.”

‘Here We Stand’ is part of Bradford’s 2025 mission to create opportunities for young people, connect communities across borders, and reshape narratives through art. The free exhibition runs from August 14-31, 2025, at Loading Bay.