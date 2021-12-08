Young man (25) killed in Strabane road traffic collision named

Aaron Harkin.

The 25-year-old died following a fatal road traffic collision in the Victoria Road area of Strabane on Tuesday afternoon, December 7.

Police have appealed for information following the fatal road traffic collision at Ballymagorry.

Aaron was the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van and died as a result of the collision involving a black Scania cement lorry.

Aaron Harkin.

The tragic incident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remained earlier today receiving treatment.

Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but re-opened this morning.