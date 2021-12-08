Young man (25) killed in Strabane road traffic collision named
The young man who died in a road traffic collision on the A5 near Strabane has been named by police as Aaron Harkin.
The 25-year-old died following a fatal road traffic collision in the Victoria Road area of Strabane on Tuesday afternoon, December 7.
Police have appealed for information following the fatal road traffic collision at Ballymagorry.
Aaron was the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van and died as a result of the collision involving a black Scania cement lorry.
The tragic incident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remained earlier today receiving treatment.
Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but re-opened this morning.
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.