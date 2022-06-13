Young people to take over city centre shopfront

The ‘Choice and Voice’ public art showcase will open to the public on Thursday, June 16, at 4pm at Richmond Shopping Centre.

Organised by young people taking part in The Playhouse Street Talk Project, ‘Choice and Voice’ will creatively address youth-related issues and signpost facilities and support for local young people.

Young people from Include Youth, Lincoln Courts, Glen Development Initiative and Reach Across organised the showcase through new events management training by The Playhouse.

Young people with their 'Take A Seat' stools.

Activities include face painting, music and DJ skills workshops, with Moving Music Academy, art workshops and appearances by circus performers from In Your Space Circus and local superheroes from Party People.

Among the art installations will be temporary sculpture, photography and prints. The artists involved were Caroline Devenny, Polly Garnett, Jack McGarrigle and Sarah McNabb.

The shop front installation in the Richmond Centre will continue until June 30.