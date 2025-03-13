Young talent trains with West End professionals at the Millennium Forum

Local young people had the unique opportunity to train with West End professionals when pupils from Carndonagh Community School, St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, St Cecilia’s College, Derry and participants from around the North West and further afield (some travelling as far as Stranorlar!) took part in an exclusive performance workshop at the Millennium Forum.

Over 45 budding young performers were put through their paces by Kirsty Spark, Assistant Dance Captain and Declan Egan (Corny Collins) with Hairspray The Musical which is currently performing to standing ovations at the cityside venue this week as part of a UK/Ireland tour.

The performance workshop included acting, singing and dancing and was organised by the Millennium Forum as part of its ongoing commitment to nurture young talent and provide unique and engaging opportunities for the young people of the Derry region.

Everyone had an amazing time.

Mags Anderson, Education & Schools Marketing Officer was delighted with the turnout. She said: “We are passionate about nurturing our local young talent and are committed to providing creative opportunities for our young people. Today’s turnout at the Hairspray performance workshop reinforces the need for similar opportunities and we are delighted to offer such a high standard experience with West End performers.

"The demand was incredibly high and we honestly could’ve held three or four workshops! Well done to everyone involved!”

For more information on how to get involved with upcoming Creative Learning events and activities, contact Mags Anderson, Education & Schools Marketing Officer at the Millennium Forum, at [email protected].

Hairspray The Musical continues at the Millennium Forum until Saturday, March 15. There are limited tickets available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.