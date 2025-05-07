Zero hour contracts ban called for as Derry & Strabane Council welcomes new jobs legislation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to contact the Department for the Economy calling for a ban on zero-hour contracts in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At April’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Brian Harte put forward a motion welcoming the Good Jobs Employment Rights legislation currently being considered by Stormont.

The motion added: “This bill presents an unparalleled opportunity to grow a productive regional economy that benefits our businesses, our workers, and their families within the All-Ireland and global economic contexts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good jobs, which deliver fair wages, guarantee secure employment, with strong union recognition and collective bargaining rights, are the cornerstone of an economy that values inclusive growth and a fairer distribution of wealth.

Proposal and amendment: Councillors Brian Harte and Paul Gallagher.

“The bill will ensure the fairer treatment of workers in regard to pay, tips and gratuities, holiday pay and parental leave as well as bringing tangible benefits to workers’ lives across our entire community.

“This Council endorses strong progressive workers’ rights legislation to build a strong, regional economy in which both businesses and workers prosper and we finally begin to eradicate the scourge of workplace inequalities.”

DUP Alderman Gary Wilkinson and his colleagues abstained from voting on the motion due to concerns that the bill would “create further burden on employers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher amended the motion to ask Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, to ban zero-hour contracts as they “do not allow for job security, prevent fair wages, and leave families at a high risk of poverty.”

Councillor Gallagher added: ”There are families that don’t know on the Monday morning what they’re going to be like on Friday for wages.”

“That’s the reality; they don’t know if they’re going to get one hour, two hours, or 40.

“There are unscrupulous employers that are using it to pit workers against workers [and] to pit people who work against people who are on benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not fair, and we can’t talk about equality in employment where zero contracts exist.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin supported the motion but voiced some concerns about supporting the bill as it is “not a finished product”.

“I think we have to see what the final piece of legislation looks like,” he said. “And I’m glad councillor Gallagher has brought in [the amendment], because the call to ban zero-hour of contracts is in the New Decade New Approach agreement and it’s not part of this Good Jobs Bill.

“It is the corporate position of this council [to] call for a ban, we have done that in our own council, and we have regularly asked council officers for assurance that there are no zero-hour contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the idea that we want to now endorse a bill that doesn’t ban zero-hour contracts is problematic [as] there is more work to be done, but we will support anything that improves the lot of working-class people.”

With the exception of the abstaining DUP members, the rest of the Council members voted in favour of both the motion and councillor Gallagher’s amendment.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.