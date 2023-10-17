Person hospitalised after two vehicle collision in Strathfoyle
A person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries after a two vehicle collision in Strathfoyle.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Police are appealing for information following the collision in the Old Fort Road.
Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one person has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1327 of 16/10/23.