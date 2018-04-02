Petrol bombs thrown at police during republican commemoration

Several petrol bombs and masonry were thrown and damage caused to a number of police vehicles during a republican Easter commemoration in Derry this afternoon.

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said no arrests were made as result of the disturbances in Creggan but warned those responsible that video footage would be reviewed by police over the coming days.

It's believed up to seven petrol bombs were thrown during the rioting.

He said: "I want to be clear that for anyone who engaged in actions that were unlawful or detrimental to community safety, there will be consequences through the criminal justice system.

"Police will review all video footage collected today and will robustly pursue all possible enquiries to identify those involved and bring them before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact police at Strand Road station on the 101-non emergency number. Information can also be passed to police through your local representatives, or to your local neighbourhood policing officer.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”